Sushmita Sen's daughters take self defense training

Mumbai: The safety of women has always been a matter of concern in our country and the present situation is no different. Owning to different saddening reasons, the safety and well being of young girls and women is the piping hot topic of discussion presently.

As a parent the safety of our child and our near and dear ones is always the top priority and our celebs are no different. It has been rightly said that for a better future the foundation needs to be strong and shall be set while one is young. And like many common people, celebs too feel that the change needs to begin at home.

On one side, some celebs believe in teaching their kids to respect women while on the other side, some celebs believe in enrolling their children in self defense classes to make them self independent and so that they can fight back. One celeb mother who belongs to the latter category is none other than the graceful lady, Sushmita Sen.

The gorgeous Bollywood actress, Sushmita, who was crowned as the Miss Universe in 1994 and made us fall in love with her charm and elegance, has enrolled her kids in self-defense classes. And she is enjoying accompanying her girls to the classes.

She took to Instagram stories and shared the routine of her kids’ training with her fans. Have a look…

A fitness enthusiast, Sushmita has always been into core strength training and the example she is setting for others is a great step towards a bright future.

What do you think about Sushmita Sen?

TellyChakkar feels self defense classes be mandatory in schools.

What are your thoughts, folks? Share your view in the comment section below.