Sushmita walks hand-in-hand with beau Rohman Shawl

MUBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently enjoying her vacation here with her children Renee and Alisah, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her beau Rohman Shawl.



Sushmita on Sunday shared a string a photographs on Instagram from her romantic getaway and wrote: "Come walk with me, celebrating the truth, what will be will be! Rohman Shawl... I love you guys!"



Earlier last week, the former beauty queen shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters and Rohman in which everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.



Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.



She made her acting debut with the Hindi film "Dastak" in 1996. Later she starred in films including "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No.1", "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".