SVF launches the official teaser of Byomkesh Gowtro

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 09:00 PM

Kolkata: SVF launched the official teaser of upcoming Puja film, Byomkesh Gowtro. Directed by Arindam Sil, the story is inspired from Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's 'Rakter Daag'.

In Byomkesh Gowtro, the audience will see Abir Chatterjee donning the hat of the “Satyanweshi” again with his best friend, Ajit played by Rahul Banerjee and wife, Satyabati played by Sohini Sarkar.

The teaser starts off with Arjun Chakrabarty as the suave casanova, Satyakam, who makes a curious statement to Byomkesh - “Death is the only thing that is certain in our lives, Mr Bakshi.” The intriguing bit is the part where he continues to say that - “If I get murdered, which I will, then you have to lead the case.” This is the first time, in a Byomkesh story, the Satyanweshi was informed in advance about a murder, that too, by the victim himself. As the teaser progresses, we see Satyakam’s relation with different women in Mussoorie, his hometown. Byomkesh seems bewildered about the entire situation and asks the young man, “Why should I solve the case after your death instead of saving your life right now?” Satyakam’s reply will surprise not only the detective but also the audience as he retorts - “I know who will kill me and why”. The teaser ends with Byomkesh Bakshi’s one liner - “Seeking the truth is not just my profession, it is my passion too.”

Watch the teaser here: 

Byomkesh Gowtro is scheduled to release on 12 October, 2018 during the much celebrated Durga Puja festival. The film also stars Anjan Dutt, Harsh Chhaya, Priyanka Sarkar, Saurasheni Maitra, Suprobhat Das, Baisakhi Marjit and debutant Bibriti Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

