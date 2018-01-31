Home > Movie News > Movie News
SVF partners with Srijit’s Matchcut to co-produce three feature films and a web series

31 Jan 2018 07:45 PM
Mumbai, 31 January 2018: SVF and eminent film director Srijit Mukherji’s Matchcut Productions recently announced plans to co-produce three Bengali films and a web series in the coming years.

These three films and the web series will be over and above the three Srijit directorials -Uma, Ek Je Chilo Raja and Kakababur Protyaborton-already announced during “SVF Stories 2018”.

The untitled film is based on writer Shankar’s famed novel “Chowringhee” and will star the biggest names in the Bengali film industry including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Abir Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Anjan Dutt, Jaya Ehsan and Mamata Shankar.

Speaking about this development, SVF co-founder and Director, Shrikant Mohta, said, ‘’Tollywood has no dearth of talent and Srijit is one of the finest we have. Already a National Award winning director, Srijit also has immense potential as a producer. We at SVF want to be part of not only his personal growth but also give the platform to him to find fresh talent and tell more exciting stories.”

Srijit, who made acclaimed films like Autograph, Rajkahini and Zulfiqar, said, “I consider myself extremely fortunate to be associated with SVF and owe most of the success to Shrikant and Moni. I am sure that SVF’s technical knowhow and infrastructural support will ensure that all my future endeavours as a director or producer will be even more successful.” 

