The venue was Mohun Bagan Grounds, a football stadium in Kolkata, situated opposite the Eden Gardens stadium.

Even before the clock struck 4 in the evening, the seats were already filled up with the berserk audience.

And once their ‘hero’ entered the venue in style, they went crazy clicking his pictures endlessly and shouting his name with all their heart.

One can literally experience the euphoric feel of the stadium.

No, the crowd had not gathered for a football match yesterday (4 November) but to have a glimpse of their ‘hero’, Dev, and to witness unveiling of the biggest movie poster for a Bengali film.

Well, the occasion was the poster launch of the upcoming adventure film Amazon Obhijaan, prequel of Chander Pahar. Produced by SVF, the film has been helmed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee. It stars Dev in the central character. Both Mukherjee and Dev graced the occasion.

Take a look at the humongous poster -

Speaking about the movie poster, it is 97-metres- long (320 feet) and 58-metres- wide (190 feet). The massive Amazon Obhijaan poster breaks the film poster record set by Baahubali which was 51,600 sq. ft. (4794 sq. meters). If placed vertically, the Amazon Obhijaan poster would be taller than Big Ben (96 meters), Statue of Liberty (93 meters) or Qutub Minar (73 meters). More than 100 man-hours and 80 people were engaged in creating and installing the massive poster, which consists of 32 individual prints that were fitted together on site.

Commenting on the particular promotion strategy, Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder and Director of SVF, said, “Our vision is to take Bengali cinema to newer heights. The launch of the biggest Bengali film poster has set new standards in marketing innovation in Tollywood. Amazon Obhijaan, the most expensive Bengali film, which will release in multiple languages to entertain every Indian youngster -- deserves no less.”

Considering the fact that Bahubali was a massive hit and apart from the various promotional strategies, word of mouth also worked in favour of the film. So, when we asked Mukherjee how much he is confident about this promotional strategy for his film and if he is quite confident of a significant crowd who had gathered today at the venue would invest in tickets to watch his film, he said, “Promotion is not something which I understand well. While a film requires promotion, however, if the audience likes it and if it is a good film, it will do well.

Amazon Obhijaan is set to hit the theatres on 22nd December 2017.