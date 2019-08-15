Swachh Bharat makes Kangana Ranaut feel good

Actress Kangana Ranaut says it feels good to see people keeping their surroundings clean, and has also urged others to follow suit.

In a new ad of Swachh Bharat Mission, Kangana, dressed in a sari, says it feels good when people look around for a dustbin to throw garbage, when they bend down to pick up trash and when people stop others from dirtying their surroundings.

She also urged others to not throw waste around here and there and be part of the cleanliness drive.

Her manager and sister also tweeted and wrote: "Kangana for #swachbharatabhiyan! #SwachhSurvekshan2020."

To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014.

Source: IANS