Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Swapnil Joshi says Marathi cinema has a universal appeal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 10:02 AM
13 Jan 2018 10:02 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Actor Swapnil Joshi says Marathi cinema has a universal appeal that helps the films cross borders and break language barriers.
 
"Marathi cinema has always been rich in the art of story-telling with the history of some great artists that the country has seen. The Marathi film industry for decades now has produced some truly memorable films, intrinsically woven with the fabric of Marathi culture," Swwapnil said in a statement. 
 
"As time passed, we have seen that this cinema has acquired a universal appeal, with movies winning critical acclaim not just within Maharashtra but also across India and the world. This recognition is long overdue," he added. 
 
Swwapnil, who has been roped in as the face of Tata Sky's latest service ‘Tata Sky Marathi Cinema'; powered by Shemaroo, says the service will "enable more people than ever before to immerse themselves in the magic of Marathi films". 
 
"This also brings recognition and opportunities to countless hardworking and talented artists who can now look at a platform to showcase their work."
 
(Source: IANS) 
 
  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Swwapnil Joshi, Marathi cinema, Marathi film industry, Tata Sky Marathi Cinema,

Add new comment

Latest

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jan 2018 02:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Will we see Surbhi Jyoti in next season of Bigg Boss?
Will we see Surbhi Jyoti in next season of Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya celebrates...

In pics: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya celebrates its spectacular 1000
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Who will win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days