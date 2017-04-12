Hot Downloads

News

Taapsee Pannu begins 'action' for 'Judwaa 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 05:17 PM
12 Apr 2017 05:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam

It's 'lights, camera, action' time again for Taapsee Pannu, who has just delivered the action-packed film "Naam Shabana". The actress has now started filming here for "Judwaa 2".

She commenced shooting for the film, in which she is paired with actor Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday.

This film is even more special for the actress as it reunites her with her first director from Bollywood -- David Dhawan -- with whom she made her debut in 2013 with "Chashme Baddoor".

Taapsee said in a statement: "Working with David sir again is an absolute delight. Doing the sequel to one of the most memorable films from the 1990s is something extremely exciting for me. Looking forward to working with Varun on this one."

Varun has stepped into superstar Salman Khan's shoes to play a double role in the remake of the 1997 film "Judwaa". He has begun shooting with Taapsee, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be joining the set soon, read a statement.

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, "Judwaa 2" is set to release on September 29.

(Source: IANS)

