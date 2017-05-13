Hot Downloads

Taapsee Pannu takes cue from Downey Jr's act

By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2017 07:01 PM
Actress Taapsee Pannu says she seeks inspiration from Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr for straight-faced and dry humour.

"Robert Downey Jr is my reference point when it comes to good, straight-faced and dry humour. Combined with his flamboyance and skills as Iron Man, he wins my vote hands down," Taapsee said in a statement.

Downey Jr is famous for his superhero avatar Iron Man. He was last seen as the superhero on the silver screen in "Captain America: Civil War", which will telecast in India on Sunday on Star Movies and Star Movies HD. He will be seen reprising the role of the superhero in forthcoming Hollywood film "Spider-Man: Homecoming". The Sony Pictures Entertainment film will release in India on July 7.

Actress Sunny Leone also said that she is a huge Iron Man fan.

"He has really cool gadgets and he is constantly learning from his mistakes which makes him very human and relatable too," she added.

 

(Source: IANS)


