'Tabah ho gaye': 'Kalank' memes take over social media

MUMBAI : Karan Johar's multi-starrer, mega-budget "Kalank" may have registered

2019's biggest opening day collection by garnering Rs 21.60 crore, but viewers took to the social

media with a sea of memes taking on the film.

"Bollywood is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First

'Zero' and now 'Kalank'," wrote one user.

The film's songs were also used to comment on the film, directed by Abhishek Varman.

"Audience while going to watch 'Kalank' - 'Baaki sab first class hai'. Audience after watching 'Kalank': 'Sab ka sab third class hai'," wrote one user.

Another wrote: "Audience after watching 'Kalank'. Tabah ho gaye."

Comparisons have been made of the scale and vibe of the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brand of

cinema.

But in one Twitter review, a user wrote: "When Karan Johar wants to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the outcome is a disaster."

Another connected the dots of the convoluted plot of "Kalank" to Karan's friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, whose last release "Zero" was a box office disaster.

"Karan Johar is a true friend. He made 'Kalank' so everyone would forget about 'Zero'."

Taking a dig at the cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Kunal Kemmu, one user wrote: "'Kalank' is a hyper nepotism packed product and too overrated."

According to a leading publication, "Kalank" managed only a 2.7 rating out of 10, based on the feedback of over 2,300 viewers.

