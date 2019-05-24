Taher Shabbir celebrates Iftar with Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: The holy month of Ramzan has begun in full swing. Kangana Ranaut, who has just returned from Cannes, celebrated Ramzan with her Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir at the latter's house. In a pink and white gharara suit, Kangana looked super gorgeous.

Kangana visited Taher’s house with her sister Rangoli for an Iftar party hosted by the actor’s family. The actress team took to Instagram and posted pictures from the party.

Her team shared a boomerang video of the actress who was seen twirling in the beautiful gharara. Along with the video, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, '#KanganaRanaut giving us Eid wardrobe goals with her amazing sharara embellished with beautiful lacework. #iftar #Eid2019.'

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga. The actress is essaying the role of a Kabaddi player in the film

