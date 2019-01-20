Taher Shabbir on why Kangana Ranaut brought him on board for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

MUMBAI: Film and television actor Taher Shabbir, whose upcoming project is Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, says that Kangana Ranaut called him up for the film because both of them are patriotic.



The film is based on the life of Maratha Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It stars Kangana in the title role, while Taher plays the character of Sangram Singh.



In an interview with a publication, Taher said, “One thing that both Kangana and I have in common is that we’re both very patriotic. I guess because of our love for the country and horse-riding, she called me for this role. It’s a privilege working with her on such an important film like Manikarnika.”



The actor also revealed to the daily that he worked with Kangana earlier also. He was the assistant director to Milan Luthra during the making of Once Upon A Times In Mumbai starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda.



Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is scheduled to hit the theatres on 25 January 2019.



Previously, Taher has acted in films like Fan and Naam Shabana. His television projects include Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Bepannaah.