News

Tahira calls for regular check ups, mammography

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2019 07:42 PM
MUMBAI: Writer-director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, has called on everyone to get regular check ups and mammograms done if needed.

Tahira on Friday evening tweeted: "Just felt like urging everyone to get regular check ups done. If the doc suggests please do get a mammogram done. Please do not ignore any symptom."

She also said that "early detection can really help".

"Please take good care of yourselves... breast cancer awareness.... early detection," Tahira, who has undergone preventive mastectomy, added.

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.
Tags > Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), Mammography, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Pehchan Kaun?

Pehchan Kaun?

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Karan Wahi hosts a special screening of '...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which look does Erica Fernandes carry well

Erica Fernandes
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days