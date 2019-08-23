Taimur Ali Khan does yoga asanas, check out his adorable poses

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is loved by everyone. In fact, the super adorable kid is an internet sensation. The tiny tot’s pictures will surely make you happy and the photographers never get tired of clicking his pictures.

Taimur’s latest pictures will instantly bring a smile on your face. Today, Taimur was spotted in Mumbai going his mommy's way. It is a known fact that Kareena is a yoga enthusiast and looks like the mother-son duo likes to ride on the healthy road. In the photos, Taimur can be seen doing yoga on a little mat. In the pictures, he can be seen donning blue Tee and grey shorts, looking super adorable. The adorable pictures are going viral on social media. Here check out some of the pictures shared by Pinkvilla: