Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has clarified that her nine-month-old son Taimur is not making his Bollywood debut with "Veere Di Wedding". She quips that the producers can't afford to have both of them in the film.

The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, whose sister Rhea is co-producing it.

In a video posted on the film's Twitter handle, Kareena has addressed the rumours.

"No (Taimur is not in the film), but his mother is in the movie... I think that is enough...You can't have both. Rhea can't afford both so it is either me or him," Kareena said.

Talking about the film, Kareena said: "I want to show you my look (from the film) but the producer is not allowing us to go neck downward... But we are having fun shooting the film."

The Twitter handle, though unverified, is followed by Sonam as well as actress Swara Bhaskar, who too is part of the movie.

Retweeting the video, Sonam replied with a laughing emoji.

"Veere Di Wedding", also featuring Shikha Talsania, is a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern Indian woman. The first schedule is being shot in Delhi and will extend for over a month. Ekta Kapoor is also co-producing the movie.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra, "Veere Di Wedding" will release next year.

