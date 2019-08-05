News

Taimur trends with pool party pics

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 09:03 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is back into spotlight. This time for his pool party.

Several images of Taimur having a great time in the swimming pool, as his mother watches him adoringly, have gone viral on social media.

In the photographs, Kareena, who is wearing a white top paired with denims, has her back to the camera. Taimur is seen splashing water in the swimming pool with other kids. In another snap, Taimur is seen in light blue shorts and is with his nanny.

Taimur has been enjoying his vacation with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in London, while Kareena shuffles between Mumbai and London due to balance work and home.

Source: IANS

Tags > Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Spotlight, Naumi Kemmu, swimming pool,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
05 Aug 2019 07:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pragati Nagpal, Shalu Jindal and Manya Pathak talks about bagging Dilli Darlings
Pragati Nagpal, Shalu Jindal and Manya Pathak... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Aug 2019 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka behind the lens secrets REVEALED ft. Tejaswi Prakash
Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka behind the lens... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaminn
Shaminn
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez

past seven days