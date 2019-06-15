Talented singer of Superstar Singer, Jyotica Tangri can sing not in 1 but 21+ languages

India is the land of varied cultures and diverse languages ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari or from Gujarat to West Bengal. Our cultures and traditions are globally known and respected for what it is and continues to bring a sense of pride in every individual. For one person, even to master 10 languages fluently is greatly testing, but for Judge Jyotica Tangri of Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming kids singing reality show Superstar Singer, this art is a piece of cake! Superstar Singer which is the home grown IP of the channel is all ready to present to its viewers with some of the most diverse and promising singers on the show and blow the viewers mind away with their singing talent.

The show is close to its launch and amongst the buzz about the contestants of the show, an unknown fact about one of the captains has come to light.

The, ‘Pallo latke’ singer Jyotica Tangri, who is one amongst the four Captains in the show Superstar Singer can sing in not 1 but 21 regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Assamese, French, Bengali, Nepali and many other languages. She has sung various songs in different languages and has also done playback singing in Bollywood helping her win remarkable accolades. Apart from singing in 21 Indian regional languages, the singer can also sing in multiple foreign languages including English, French, Arabic, Japanese and the list is never ending.

Sharing her diverse knowledge of various languages Jyotica says, “My first reality show was Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega’ where I was selected for my ability to sing in different regional and foreign languages. Of course, learning so many languages comes with a lot of dedication and practice and now that I am bestowed with an opportunity to train some wonderful kids on Superstar Singer, I am glad that I have a sound knowledge of the musical chariot. Kids in the show belong to different regions of India and their taste in music is also diverse. I just aspire to help these kids excel in their singing and not only win the show, but also win the hearts of the audiences.