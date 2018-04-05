Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva roped in for IPL opening

Mumbai: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League curated by Wizcraft is all set to kick start in Mumbai on April 7 and looks like its opening ceremony will be a star-studded affair as always. While Parineeti Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Hrithik Roshan are confirmed to perform, the latest addition is Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhudeva.

Tamannaah Bhatia will team up with Prabhudeva to pay a tribute to South Indian cricketers through an act choreographed by Shiamak Davar. The duo will be performing on songs from Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films to appeal to the multi-cultural fanbase of the sport

Tamannaah Bhatia states, “ IPL is one of the most premium properties of the country and after Bollywood its cricket that takes a forefront in India. This is the first time I will be performing at a sporting event so I'm quite excited. I will be performing on Sampige, Kara Attakara, Swing Zara and Pinga. It’s a matter of great credit that I will be representing not one but four film industries on a single platform.”

In 2017, the Indian Premier League opening ceremony had taken place at eight different locations with actors like Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Disha Patani, Amy Jackson and Riteish Deshmukh performing at the venues.