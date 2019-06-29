News

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nawazuddin in 'Bole Chudiya'

29 Jun 2019 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in in place of Mouni Roy to essay the role of the female protagonist in "Bole Chudiya".

This will be the first time Tamannaah will be seen with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

It was announced in May that Mouni will not be a part of "Bole Chudiya" -- with the producers and the actress giving different reasons behind the development.

"I'm looking forward to be a part of this project. What really excited me as the storyline of the film revolves around a current issue of our society," Tamannaah said in a statement.

"My character is very layered and quite contrary to what I am in reality, it's something I will be experimenting with for the first time," she added.

"Bole Chudiya" marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

"Bole Chudiyan" will be shot in Rajasthan soon. 

