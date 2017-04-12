Tamil remake of 'Queen' shelved

The yet-untitled Tamil remake of Vikas Bahl directed critically acclaimed Hindi drama "Queen", which was supposed to feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the role originally played by Kangana Ranaut, has been shelved, a source said.

"It is true that the project has been dropped. The exact reason remains a mystery. Tamannaah was supposed to commence work from July. She has been asked to go ahead with her other commitments," the source from the film's unit told IANS.

Well-known actress-filmmaker Revathi was to direct the remake while Suhasini Mani Ratnam was in charge of the dialogues.

Tamannaah was excited to be part of the project when she signed it last year.

"Ever since I saw 'Queen', I wanted to be part of its remake though I wasn't sure if it will be remade. What makes 'Queen' special is that it's one of those rare women-centric films which succeeded in reaching out to everybody, across all sections," Tamannaah had told IANS.