News
Tanuj Virwani and Aahana Kumra to feature in a short film
MUMBAI:
Actors Tanuj Virwani and Aahana Kumra, who are known for their stint in Inside Edge, have bagged another project!TellyChakkar
has exclusively learnt that the actors will be seen in an upcoming short film.
Along with this short film, as reported by us, Tanuj Virwani is part of ZEE5’s upcoming thriller drama series Poison (Read here
: Tanuj Virwani bags ZEE5's next
).
While Aahana Kumra will be seen Voot’s upcoming series The Liar
(Read here
: Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra in Voot’s series
)
We buzzed Tanuj but he remained busy while we could not get through Aahana for a comment.TellyChakkar
will soon be back with more updates!
