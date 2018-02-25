Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Team 'Kedarnath' gearing up for film's next schedule

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Feb 2018 12:00 PM

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is all set to go on the floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnathas they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday.

Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind".

Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion.

What do you think of Sushant Singh Rajput?

The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.

Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.

Tags > Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnathas, director Abhishek Kapoor, KriArj Entertainment,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
24 Feb 2018 07:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Surbhi Chandna shares a special message for her fans
Surbhi Chandna shares a special message for her... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Naren-Pooja's consummation sequence in Piyaa...

Naren-Pooja's consummation sequence in Piyaa Albela
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days