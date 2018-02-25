Team 'Kedarnath' gearing up for film's next schedule

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan is all set to go on the floor with the second schedule of their film Kedarnathas they met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office on Friday.

Sushant also shared a picture of three of them on his official Twitter handle, captioned: "Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind".

Abhishek recently also shared a video clip marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath, simply showing a Pooja ceremony being conducted to mark the auspicious occasion.

The subject of the film is a love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule.

Last week, the film producers KriArj Entertainment moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film, after a spat with the director.