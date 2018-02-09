Home > Movie News > Movie News
Teaming up with Chintuji has been the greatest joy: Big B

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says teaming up with veteran Rishi Kapoor for the upcoming film "102 Not Out", has been a great joy for him.

"Teaming up with Chintuji after so many years... after so many successful, historic films, has been the greatest joy during '102 Not Out'... A novel story, competent direction and a most qualified crew, has made the experience even greater," Amitabh said in a statement.

Amitabh will be playing a 102-year-old father of 75-year-old Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.

"I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation -- as it should deservedly -- but who ever said the 'oldies' are not capable to do similar... we know you may not love us, but given a chance we shall not disappoint you either... and that is as immodest as I can get. Badumba!" he added.

Rishi added that he is glad to reunite with Big B.

"Being in '102 Not Out' brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans!" Rishi Kapoor said .

Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name.

The director Umesh Shukla said, "The idea of adapting it into a Hindi feature came from the fact that the relationship between a parent and a child is universal and the one where love supersedes everything else, including age! Amitabh Sir and Rishi Sir together are a dream cast for anyone."

Sony Pictures has joined Treetop Entertainment and Benchmark Pictures for Shukla's directorial.

The film will release on May 4.

