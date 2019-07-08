TellyChakkar Readers select Anupam Kher as Showter Choice Best Senior Actor.

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher has come a long way since the time he stepped into the acting fraternity. He has been a part of over 500 films and plays in his long and illustrious career.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contributions to cinema and arts. Anupam is currently the Chairman of Film and Television Institute of India.

TellyChakkar readers have also chosen him as the Showters' Choice Star of the Week Best Senior Actor with 96% Yes Showts.

This week Showt Star of the Week contest included seven of the most popular Industry stars. Nominated along with Anupam were Amitabh Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, Pankaj Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan.

Saurabh Shukla is an Indian film, theatre and television actor and director. He’s famous for his roles in Satya, Barfi, Jolly LLB, Kick, PK, Jolly LLB 2 and Raid.

Without a doubt, Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest actor in Bollywood. He is known for his incredible work and has done a lot for Indian cinema. He was first angry man in Bollywood. His hit movies are too numerous to count.. Not only this but he’s also made his mark in television with his great show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Both Saurabh Shukla and Big B received 95% Yes Showts to tie for the second position behind Anupam Kher.

Coming in next is Pankaj Kapoor with 93% Yes Showts. He is undeniably a powerhouse of talent who has not just charmed the viewers with his stellar acting skills on the big screen but has been an essential part of television and theatres over the years.

With 92% Yes Showts we find Jackie Shroff, who has carved his niche in Bollywood having starred in in films over nine languages. He is known to be one of the warmest and most welcoming entertainment personalities to his peers and gen next. He’s actively contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema.

Coming close behind Jackie is Rishi Kapoor, the father of well-known star Ranbir Kapoor and an Indian actor, director and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema. He received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker.

Rishi gives fierce Showt competition to Rakesh Roshan, father of iconic star Hrithik Roshan. Rakesh has won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for directing the films "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai" and "Koi Mil Gaya". Rishi and Rakesh both received 89% Yes Showts.

We congratulate Anupam on becoming this week's TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Senior Actor.