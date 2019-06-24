TellyChakkar readers select Deepika Padukone as Showters’ Choice Best Bollywood Actress

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the hottest star in Bollywood, is famous for her stunning smile, perfect legs, deep eyes, and inspiring acting skills. Plus, she has also become the first ever women to rank among the top five highest earning celebrities in India. nd She has stolen the hearts of men all over the world. Currently, she is basking in the love of her fans who have chosen her as the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Best Bollywood Actress of the Week, with 96% Yes Showts.



This week’s TellyChakkar Showter Choice of the Week Best Bollywood Actress contest included some of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood Industry. Joining Deepika were Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Jhanvi Kapoor.



Alia Bhatt, who has made a series of excellent career choices, aligning herself with promising filmmakers and routinely delivering exceptional performances, has become a brand inBollywood. Her extraordinary talent and inbuilt star quality have a transfixing effect on the viewer. She received 94% Yes Showts to place second.



The newbie of Bollywood Industry, Sara Ali Khanis adored by many for her candor and wit and has an immense pool of fans because of her impressive debut in Abhishek Kapoor's “Kedarnath” where caused many a heart to skip a beat. She was then seen with Ranveer Singh in "Simmba" and was lauded for her performance. She received 93% Yes Showts.



Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World and Bollywood Star, is dominating Hollywood, and is married to Nick Jonas, and is a global sensation. She is a style icon, diva and trendsetter all-in-one. Giving tough competition to her is Kareena Kapoor Khan, a gorgeous, vibrant and versatile actress of Bollywood, a member of the well-known Kapoor family, and a 16-year Bollywood veteran. They both received 90% Yes Showts.



Katrina Kaif, who is one of the most attractive models and well-known actresses of Indian Film Industry, received 89% Yes Showts.



Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of late Bollywood diva Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut last year with "Dhadak" opposite Ishaan Khatter, received 84% Yes Showts.



We congratulate Deepika Padukone on becoming TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice of the Week Best Bollywood Actress.