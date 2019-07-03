TellyChakkar Readers select Shahid Kapoor as Showters' Choice Best Dressed Bollywood Actor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is a top star in Bollywood, and winner of three Filmfare Awards. He’s highly regarded for his romantic roles.

The actor has come a long way and scores consistently with high-grossing releases from "Jab We Met" to "Padmaavat" and "Kabir Singh".

TellyChakkar readers have also chosen him as the Showters' Choice Star of the Week Best Dressed Bollywood Actor with 97% Yes Showts.

This week's Showt Star of the Week contest included seven of the most famous Industry stars. Nominated alongside Shahid were Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Coming in second is Vicky Kaushal with 94% Yes Showts. He has been consistently delivering amazing performances and won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for supporting roles in Raazi and Sanju. Besides, he played the lead role in the Netflix series, Love per Square Foot and also featured in Lust Stories. He was widely admired for his major hit "URI – The Surgical Strike".

Ranveer Singh who has garnered millions of fans over the years not only for his performances, his dignified way that he carries himself, but also his for his bold fashion choices. Ever since his 2010 debut rom-com "Band Baaja Baarat" he has conquered the hearts of the masses with by nailing the character with sheer perfection in big hits like Padmavaat, Simbaa and Gully Boy.

Salman Khan is getting better and better with age. He continues to rule the hearts of hundreds of millions all over the world for three decades. He also gives fierce competition to Ranveer Singh in fashion. They both received 93% Yes Showts to tie for the third position right behind Vicky.

Coming in fourth is Kartik Aaryan, who is riding high on the success of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "Luka Chuppi". He received 92% Yes Showts.

With 91% Yes Showts we find Shah Rukh Khan, known as "Badshah of Bollywood", "King of Bollywood" and "King Khan". He has appeared in more than 80 Bollywood films and earned a huge number of accolades, including 14 Filmfare awards.

Ranbir Kapoor is widely acknowledged to be one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has a huge fan following that loves him not only for his chocolate boy looks but also for his acting skills. He is an exceptionally adorable actor that is loved by all as he is not afraid of taking risks and experimenting with his characters. He received 89% Yes Showts.

We congratulate Shahid on becoming this week's TellyChakkar Showters' Choice Best Dressed Bollywood Actor.