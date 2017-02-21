'The Ghazi Attack' team hopes it's made tax-free

The actors of "The Ghazi Attack" -- which has collected Rs 15.75 crore across India during its first weekend -- hope the movie is declared tax-free across India.



Actor Rana Daggubati, who leads the stellar cast, said in a statement: "We have already submitted the film for tax-exemption and we are hoping the government will recognise cinema like this, will recognise heroes like this and take this forward to more and more audiences."



Rana features in the film as Lieutenant Commander Arjun Varma, who was part of a mission conducted by the Indian Navy against the Pakistani naval force in 1971. Varma is said to have remained underwater for 18 days during the war.



The movie, helmed by Sankalp Reddy, has garnered strong recommendation from audience and critics alike.



Actor Atul Kulkarni said: "I think the tremendous response has made the government take cognisance of 'The Ghazi Attack' and it will soon be a tax-free film."



Kay Kay Menon, who too has a key role, said: "We have applied for the tax-free bracket and I'm very sure that the government will oblige and give this film a tax-free certificate."

