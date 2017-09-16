Actor Harry Dean Stanton, who spent six decades of his life in showbiz and is best known for his roles in Pretty in Pink, Twin Peaks and Repo Man, is dead. He was 91.



According to his agent, Stanton died from natural causes, CBSNews reported.



He breathed his last at the Cedars-Sinai hospital here on Friday, John Kelly of Bresler Kelly & Associates said in a statement.



He was "beloved in the entertainment industry" and earned a reputation for his "meticulous preparation" and easygoing personality, the statement said.



Born in Kentucky, Stanton served in the US Navy during World War II, fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He moved to Los Angeles, and forayed into filmdom with the 1957 movie Tomahawk Trail.



He also featured in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather: Part II and David Lynch's Wild at Heart.



Lynch, who cast him in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, The Straight Story and Twin Peaks, mourned the actor's death.



He said in a statement: "There's nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond) -- and a great human being -- so great to be around him!"



Author Stephen King paid condolences, and tweeted: "Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in 'Christine': 'I'm selling' this shithole and buyin' a condo'. Rest in peace, HD. You were great."



Actor Lucky Yates wrote: "The world will never know his equal. RIP Harry Dean Stanton."



"RIP to the legendary Harry Dean Stanton. Impossible to cover his legacy in brief but here's a few favourites: Alien, Paris Texas, Repo Man," director Edgar Wright tweeted.



Actress Olivia Wilde posted: "Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room without saying, Love ya. Mean it. Such a great guy. RIP."

