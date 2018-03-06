Home > Movie News > Movie News
The Kapoor sisters Kareena-Karisma to share a stage

Mumbai: Popular siblings Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will share the stage at a forthcoming conclave, where they will talk about films, family and feminism.

The sisters, who belong to Bollywood's famed Kapoor family whose legacy in films began from Prithviraj Kapoor, will be a part of the 17th edition of the India Today Conclave on March 10.

Kareena said in a statement: "It's an honour to return to India Today Conclave and I am very excited as I will be sharing the stage with one of my inspirations, my sister Karisma Kapoor. The Conclave is one of the best platforms for great minds to come together to share great experiences, ideas and way forward."

She further added, "We will talk about our family and its contribution to the Indian entertainment business, about films and feminism."

The two-day gala, to be held on March 9 and 10 -- will see key thought leaders converge at a forum to discuss and debate issues from around the world. The Great Churn, the theme this year, features a path to find your way as the world tilts on its axis.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary R. Clinton, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, Punjab and Rajasthan Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh and Vasundhara Raje respectively, and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, will be key speakers at the event.

