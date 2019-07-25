News

The next 12 months are very special for Pritam!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians. He is on cloud nine as the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show is doing wonders. Fans and audiences are enjoying the show a lot and it is reflecting on the TRP chart. The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year. The two make a lovely couple, and are now enjoying their marital bliss. Now, the good news is that Kapil and Ginni are all set to become parents, and the couple is headed to Canada for their baby moon.

While yesterday the couple was clicked at the Mumbai airport as they headed for their baby moon, and today, in an interview, Kapil has finally admitted to embracing fatherhood as he opened up about Ginni’s pregnancy and said that more than anyone else, Kapil’s mother is the most excited for the baby. He told Mumbai Mirror, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health.” 

When asked how he is prepping up for fatherhood, he said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member.”

