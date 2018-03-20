Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

The one thing I have learnt from my daughter is to be stress-free: Soha Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2018 01:58 PM

Mumbai: Actress-author Soha Ali Khan says she has learnt not to stress over things from her five-month-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

"The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm," said Soha.

She hosted the 'Classmate Spell Blee' competition as she has had a six-year association with Classmate.

What do you think about Soha Ali Khan?

"It is great fun. Every year, I meet lots of intelligent children who have great command on English language and I get to learn a lot from them. It becomes a challenge for me too."

On the movie front, Soha will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film will release in July 2018.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kunal Kemmu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Nikhil Chinnappa, Raftaar, MTV Xtreme

Choomantarr

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs attend Narendra Jha's prayer meet

Celebs attend Narendra Jha's prayer meet
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days