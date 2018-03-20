The one thing I have learnt from my daughter is to be stress-free: Soha Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actress-author Soha Ali Khan says she has learnt not to stress over things from her five-month-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.



"The one thing I have learned from my daughter is not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm," said Soha.



She hosted the 'Classmate Spell Blee' competition as she has had a six-year association with Classmate.

"It is great fun. Every year, I meet lots of intelligent children who have great command on English language and I get to learn a lot from them. It becomes a challenge for me too."



On the movie front, Soha will next be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The film will release in July 2018.



(Source: IANS)