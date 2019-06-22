News

THIS is the reason Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t signed a Bollywood film after Zero

TellychakkarTeam
22 Jun 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is a little down in terms of his professional life. His last venture Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, didn’t perform well at the box office and failed to receive critical acclaim. Post Zero, SRK fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project, but it looks like there is still time for him to start shooting for his next film.

There were a lot of rumours doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan was to do Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Accha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic of Sahir Ludhianvi, and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, but there is no confirmation on the same.

SRK is currently vacationing in London with his wife Gauri and little Abram, and while talking to a leading publication, the Badshah of Bollywood said that he has not signed any film.

A few days ago, SRK celebrated Eid with his legion of fans. As he stepped out of Mannat to wave at the fans, we also snapped American television host David Letterman with him.

The actor said that since Suhana is going to college and Aryan is about to finish his studies, he wants to spend more time with his family. He said that this time, he doesn’t feel like signing any movie as his heart doesn’t allow him to. He wants to take some time off, watch films, listen to stories, and read more books.

Well, like die-hard SRK fans, we will patiently wait for the actor to announce his next project, because we are sure that he is going to be back with a bang.
