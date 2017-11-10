Tollywood star Dev, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming adventure film, Amazon Obhijaan, says that the story of the film is like the fantasy adventure film ‘The Jungle Book’.

At a recent event, the actor said, “While doing the film, the thing that haunted us the most was we should not disrespect the franchise. The story is like Jungle Book. We have grown up watching the story of Mogli and I think this is the first time that a film like this has been made in India. I think we managed to give such a story to Bengal’s audience through Chander Pahar.

For the uninitiated, Amazon Obhijaan is the sequel to Chander Pahar.

Dev further mentioned, “Many people told us why not Chander Pahar 2. When a film does well it is natural for people to expect Part 2. But had we made part 2, we might have lost the track so we thought of doing something new.”

Produced by SVF and directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Amazon Obhijaan is set to release on 22 December.

