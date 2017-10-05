Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini's warehouse here has been robbed. The Mumbai police are on the lockout for a domestic servant suspected for the crime, officials said here on Thursday.

The theft came to light late on Tuesday after the servant suddenly went incommunicado since five-six days prompting her manager to visit the warehouse in D.N. Nagar, Andheri west.

The items lost include stuff like props, costumes, statues and imitation jeweleries, -- probably mistaken for real -- and other assorted material, which was generally used by her for film shoots and shows, collectively estimated to be worth around Rs 90,000.

A complaint was lodged with Juhu Police station against the suspect servant who was acting as a caretaker of the warehouse premises, Assistant Commissioner of Police D. Bhargude told mediapersons on Wednesday.

An accomplished dancer and actress known as the "Dreamgirl", Hema Malini is a Lok Sabha MP from Mathura and will celebrated her 69th birthday on October 16.

Incidentally, in 2010, Hema Malini had reported a theft of jewelleries worth over Rs 80 lakh also allegedly involving a domestic servant, from her Goregaon home.

(Source: IANS)