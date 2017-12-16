Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
#MomSquad

MomSquad!!!

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
15 Dec 2017 08:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Angad, is just my good friend, says Nora Fatehi
Angad, is just my good friend, says Nora Fatehi | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Is there a COLD WAR between Fukrey Returns stars Pulkit Samrat and Ali Fazal?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2017 10:02 AM
16 Dec 2017 10:02 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The comedy film Fukrey Returns is doing very well in the cinemas. The film has received appreciation from both the audience and as well as the critics. Starring the actors Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film is a perfect package of entertainment.

But amid such great performance, there are reports doing the rounds of media about the rift between the two actors of the film. According to a media report, the actors Pulkit and Ali do not like to see each other eye to eye. Reportedly, Ali simply detests Pulkit’s attitude of trying to steal the limelight everywhere.

A source has been quoted as saying, ”Both of them don’t share an equation at all. Ali is definitely a bigger star today, given that he’s doing some plum projects in Bollywood and Hollywood. On the other hand, Pulkit’s films have been non-starters. And he has been a trouble maker for the whole team and his tantrums left everyone livid.”

The source adds on saying, ”Ali was upset with Pulkit hogging all the limelight during the Fukrey promotions. He even refused to be part of a few promotional activities but he didn’t make it obvious.”

In order to thwart some of Pulkit's enthusiasm, ALi tried to create a very awkward situation for the former. He had invited the latter’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira at the screening of Fukrey Returns. But luckily for Pulkit, she was out of town. And hence could not come to attend the screening. Had she been there things would have been different.

Talking about the film, Fukrey Returns had a superb weekend. The film collected around Rs 32 crore at the box-office and is still going strong in the theatres.





  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Fukrey Returns, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top