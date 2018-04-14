Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

There should be a national uprising: Hema Malini on Kathua rape

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2018 06:26 PM

Mumbai: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini says there should be a strong support from media and a national uprisibng to bring justice for the eight-year-old girl who was gang-raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Hema took to the social media to express her concern.

"There should be a national uprising with strong support from the media, against these animals who don't spare even babies and toddlers. I agree with Manekaji (Gandhi) that death penalty should be instantaneous once proven guilty and there should be no bail or pardon, juveniles included, for all rapes," she tweeted.

Maneka, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister, said on Friday that the Ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act to provide for stringent punishment against rape.

The minor girl from the Bakerwal community was kidnapped on 10 January; taken to a temple in Rasana village in Kathua.

What do you think about Hema Malini?


Her attackers, who included temple official and policemen, drugged and gang raped her over days before finally killing her and dumping her body in nearby forest seven days later.

The girl was attacked to scare away the nomadic Muslim community out of the village. 

(Source: IANS) 
Tags > Hema Malini, Child Development (WCD) Minister, Bakerwal community, nomadic Muslim community, Rasana village, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences),

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
14 Apr 2018 08:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I think web series is a beautiful medium; would love to do it - Supriya Pathak
I think web series is a beautiful medium; would... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
R Madhavan
R Madhavan

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days