There's no affair with Nushrat: Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan says he shares an "amazing relationship" with his "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" co-star Nushrat Bharucha, but he has clarified that there is "no affair".



Kartik was at the cover launch of the latest edition of Health and Nutrition here yesterday.



Clearing the air about the bond he shares with Nushrat, with whom he has featured in four films, Kartik said, "My relationship is amazing with Nushrat, and there is no affair. It is a very friendly relationship that we have. We have been working together for a pretty long time. It is always good to perform with an actor who is good and inspires you to do better."



On the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik expressed, "I cannot express how happy I am with its success. The box office numbers and critical acclaim that the film has received is great. People have told me that they have watched the film seven times. Such reactions are coming in the industry after a long time and being a part of such a film is great. I am happy with the success of the film."



Kartik enjoys a huge female fan following due to his chocolate boy looks and loverboy roles.



Talking about the kind of woman he would like to date, he averred, "A simple and sweet girl who is focused on her work. The girl could be from anywhere, from the industry or outside. If I ever get into a relationship, it would be such that both of us would respect each other."



The actor said that he will be making some "big announcements" very soon.

(Source: IANS)