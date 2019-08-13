News

THESE Bollywood actresses ace NO MAKEUP look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Our Bollywood actresses are pretty ladies who give us major style goals with their fashionable avatars. With the right makeup and stylish outfits, they rock their looks with panache.

However, some actresses also look beautiful without make-up. There are many actresses who make sure to flaunt their natural skin on social media. The actresses are also often praised by their fans for their natural skin. Take a look at some of the actresses who look pretty even without make-up:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Priyanka keeps sharing her no-makeup selfies on Instagram and even without makeup, she looks pretty.

Katrina Kaif



Katrina is a natural beauty. Check out her picture right below.

Jacqueline Fernandez



Without makeup, Jacqueline looks as pretty as she looks with makeup on face.
 
Alia Bhatt 



Alia Bhatt looks flawless without makeup as well. 

Anushka Sharma



Anushka is one of those who keeps her face makeup free. Her no-makeup looks inspire others to go makeup free and be natural. 

Disha Patani 



Disha’s no makeup selfies proves that she's a flawless beauty. 

Sara Ali Khan 



Sara looks stunning sans makeup and this snap is proof of the same.

Janhvi Kapoor 



Janhvi is someone who doesn't require any kind of makeup. 

Malaika Arora 



Malaika is known for being a fitness freak. Her no makeup look is stunning. 

Shraddha Kapoor 



Shraddha Kapoor looks fresh and gorgeous without makeup.

Tags > Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Aug 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the making of the sets of Ram Siya ke Luv Kush
BTS from the making of the sets of Ram Siya ke... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once...

Celebrities galore at special screening of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Hrithik Roshan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days