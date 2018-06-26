These days everyone has an opinion on music creation: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge, has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960’s and 70’s.

The singer was interacting with the media along with music composer Shibani Kashyap, Shantanu Moitra, Leslie Lewis, Shamir Tandon, Sandesh Shandilya, Vivek Vasvani at R.D. Burman's 79th birth anniversary celebrations.

When asked about the difference between today's and 1970’s music creation process, Sonu said, "During those times, at the music sittings, actors and other people used to come but not with intension of advising or teaching and interfering music composers or singers' work. They used to go there to learn some from them, to have a good time and to give some inputs. Nowadays, however, everyone has an opinion while creating music whether they have the knowledge of it or not and that I feel is a major difference."

Sonu also expressed that he feels unlucky that he did not have the opportunity to sing for legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman.

"I feel lucky that I met Panchamda, but I also feel unlucky because he wanted me to sing in 1942: A Love Story. However, at that time, I went to Delhi and was there for three months. When I returned to Mumbai, someone told me that Panchamda (Rahul Dev Burman) was looking for me and he was keen that I should sing a song for him but nevertheless, I still feel connected to him and his legacy will stay forever through his music."

1942: A Love Story was Burman's swansong.

Burman's career as a music composer spanned over 33 years in which he composed more than 5,000 songs. Popularly known as Panchamda, he created a style of his own and defined Bollywood music with his romantic and peppy tracks that ruled the 1960’s and 70’s.

Musicians and singers continue to be inspired by him till date.

(Source: IANS)