They are adults and it is their prerogative: Mahesh Bhatt on Alia-Ranbir's wedding

MUMBAI: Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt said that he was astounded by his actor daughter Alia Bhatt's choices and the variety of movies that she was doing in her immensely successful film career.



Alia is literally on a roll since the past few years as she has delivered power-packed performances in films like "Highway", "Udta Punjab", "Dear Zindagi" and "Raazi" and now, she is emerging as one of the top actresses of Hindi film industry.



Talking about Alia's journey, Mahesh Bhatt said: "I think Alia has made us very proud and she has astounded me in particular. I knew she was talented and she had this obsession of being in the movies. But movie after movie, I am astounded by her choices and the variety of films that she is doing.



"One of the proudest thing that happened to me as the father is that, she is doing all these things on her own and I feel that this is just the beginning for her."



Talking about what kind of advice he and his family constantly gives to Alia, Bhatt said: "One thing that we have collectively succeeded in advising her as a family is 'you may have achieved tremendous achievements today but you have only scratched the surface and have miles to go'. because I feel the worst enemy of any person in any business is the delusion when he or she feels that I am the god's gift to mankind.



"She is good but there is always somebody far more brilliant than her. She should keep her eyes open to see that."



There are media reports that Alia is going to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor next year. Reacting to this, Mahesh Bhatt said: "I have never spoken about my children's private lives. They are adults and it is their prerogative. I would never demean and belittle them by talking about it in public. It's their right and if they want to talk about it or to remain silent about it; it's their choice. I respect what they do with their life."



Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akthar's "Gully Boy", Abhishek Varman's "Kalank", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmasta" and Karan Johar's "Takht".

