Thought of dealing with nepotism with 'Sarkar 3': RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Sarkar 3", says that he has tried to tackle the issue of nepotism through his film.

"This time I thought that I will deal with nepotism in 'Sarkar 3' as it is a huge thing in any organization. People favouring their relatives more than an outsider is what the biggest fight in democracy is, let it be in film industry or politics.

"So that aspect of it is kind of highlighted. How the advantage of break in Sarkar's group is taken by the negative forces is actually the point," said Ram Gopal Varma on Friday during promotional interviews.

He also says that to single out Bollywood filmmakers is wrong.

"Our society has a mentality that elderly people pass on their wealth to their son or immediate relatives and I think we all do it. It's a part of nature and is an exaggerated topic," said Varma.

"Sarkar 3", is a political-crime thriller is set in Mumbai. The lead character of the film, who is Subhash Nagre (played by Amitabh Bachchan), is loosely based on Maharashtra's iconic leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

During the interview, RGV asserted that his main character Sarkar is like a realistic superman as each time some new issue crops up in his life how he deals with it.

"When we made 'Sarkar Raj', there was nothing decided that we should make something top of it but over the years 'Sarkar' (franchise) has made so much of impact on people...," he said.

"I feel that Sarkar is a realistic superman in his life. Each time a new issue comes in Sarkar's life and how he deals it with an immense maturity and strength," he added.

"Sarkar 3" also stars Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

This RGV directorial is set to release on May 12, 2017.

(Source: IANS)