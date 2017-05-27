Hot Downloads

Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
We Are Family!

We Are Family!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Half Girlfriend Success Bash!

Celebs at Half Girlfriend Success Bash!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Thrilled to team up with 'Baahubali' writer: Raghava Lawrencce

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 May 2017 02:59 PM
27 May 2017 02:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrencce is elated to collaborate with "Baahubali" fame writer Vijayendra Prasad for a yet-untitled bilingual historic drama, to roll from later this year.

While Prasad will pen the story, S.S Rajamouli's associate A. Mahadev will direct this project.

"When I heard the one liner from Prasad sir, it was good enough for me to come on board. I have known him for long, even before 'Baahubali' came out. I'm quite aware of his experience, so naturally I'm thrilled to be working with him," Lawrencce told IANS.

The film's story will be set against the backdrop of 18th and 19th century.

To be bankrolled by Cameo Films, the project will be made in Tamil and Telugu.

"We strongly believe this film would be a greater milestone in our journey. Especially, what else can we ask for when a versatile writer like Vijayendra Prasad, the backbone of 'Baahubali' success, being associated with our project," producer Jayakumar told IANS.

Kajal Aggarwal is the frontrunner for the leading lady's role. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Baahubali, S.S Rajamouli, Raghava Lawrencce, Kajal Aggarwal,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top