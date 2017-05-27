Thrilled to team up with 'Baahubali' writer: Raghava Lawrencce

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrencce is elated to collaborate with "Baahubali" fame writer Vijayendra Prasad for a yet-untitled bilingual historic drama, to roll from later this year.



While Prasad will pen the story, S.S Rajamouli's associate A. Mahadev will direct this project.



"When I heard the one liner from Prasad sir, it was good enough for me to come on board. I have known him for long, even before 'Baahubali' came out. I'm quite aware of his experience, so naturally I'm thrilled to be working with him," Lawrencce told IANS.



The film's story will be set against the backdrop of 18th and 19th century.



To be bankrolled by Cameo Films, the project will be made in Tamil and Telugu.



"We strongly believe this film would be a greater milestone in our journey. Especially, what else can we ask for when a versatile writer like Vijayendra Prasad, the backbone of 'Baahubali' success, being associated with our project," producer Jayakumar told IANS.



Kajal Aggarwal is the frontrunner for the leading lady's role. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

