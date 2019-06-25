THIS throwback photo of Lara, Dia, and Priyanka will give you Miss India feels

MUMBAI: The year 2000 was one eventful one, as all the Miss India participants won three mega international beauty pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific International. For the unversed, Lara Dutta was crowned as Miss Universe, while Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza had won Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific International, respectively.
Lara took to her Instagram today to share a rare picture of herself with then pageant winners PeeCee and Dia. The three were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. They were seen wearing gowns and flaunting their crowns as well. Check out the picture below.
On the work front, Lara was last seen in the film Welcome To New York. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next star with Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, and Dia has received much appreciation for her performance in ZEE5's web series Kaafir.
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment