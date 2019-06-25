News

THIS throwback photo of Lara, Dia, and Priyanka will give you Miss India feels

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: The year 2000 was one eventful one, as all the Miss India participants won three mega international beauty pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific International. For the unversed, Lara Dutta was crowned as Miss Universe, while Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza had won Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific International, respectively.

Lara took to her Instagram today to share a rare picture of herself with then pageant winners PeeCee and Dia. The three were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. They were seen wearing gowns and flaunting their crowns as well. Check out the picture below.

On the work front, Lara was last seen in the film Welcome To New York. Meanwhile, Priyanka will next star with Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, and Dia has received much appreciation for her performance in ZEE5's web series Kaafir.

Tags > Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, Miss India feels, Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific International, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Jun 2019 08:36 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Plan on skipping an office meeting; #WhatsYourExcuse
Plan on skipping an office meeting; #... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With...

Aanchal Gupta spearheads social "Dance With Joy".
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain

past seven days