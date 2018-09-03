Tiger’s killer dance moves, Arjun Rampal gets badly injured, Karisma’s candid click with Gen Next of B-town, and other Bollywood updates

MUMBAI: A new week has begun and we bring you a bunch of new news and updates from the world of B-town. Take a look-

Priyanka Chopra advocates timely intervention for asthma

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who suffers from asthma, has partnered with Cipla Respiratory to create awareness about the condition and break the stigma surrounding its treatment. She has advocated timely intervention that can help one have a better quality of life.

"As someone who is asthmatic, I can say that there is social stigma associated with asthma and its therapy. It is evident that asthma is on the rise in India and there is little awareness about the most effective therapy on offer," Priyanka said in a statement.

Glad to have an opportunity to spread the right awareness through the association with Cipla, the popular actress added, "I would like to tell people that it is very crucial to get treated for asthma as early as possible. Timely diagnosis and the right treatment combined with simple lifestyle modifications can help in managing asthma better."

She will address the psychosocial aspects of asthma, including stigma, one of the key contributing factors for patient anxiety, delayed diagnosis, denial and limited disclosure of being asthmatic and avoidance of inhaler use in public.

As part of a campaign, Priyanka will help spread the word regarding the need for an attitudinal change towards inhalation therapy as the most effective for asthma management vis-a-vis oral medication.

Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla Ltd, said they are happy to partner with a "super achiever" like Priyanka, who "is an inspiration for many to help increase both relevance and acceptance of inhalation therapy, thereby ensuring better follow-up with optimal outcomes for asthmatics".

Aishwarya calls for economic empowerment of women

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent support to IMC Ladies' Wing's Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition, and says it is vital to promote economic empowerment of women.

"For more than thirty years, the Women Entrepreneurs' Exhibition has positioned itself as a prime destination for fresh, new talented entrepreneurs who need a platform to launch themselves.

"Economic empowerment of women is a national agenda, and by supporting this exhibition, I have the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women," Aishwarya said in a statement.

The actress will be the chief guest at the event, to be held at the NSCI Dome @ NSCI on 5 and 6 September.

"I am honoured and privileged to be invited as the chief guest here to represent the women of our times, the burgeoning entrepreneurs and future powerful and promising stalwarts," Aishwarya added.

Featuring 240 participants, the event includes displays of fine jewellery, fashion, lifestyle and gourmet foods, making it a delight for shoppers of all kinds.

"The vision of the IMC Ladies' Wing is to empower women entrepreneurs and encourage them towards greater success in their endeavours. This exhibition presents the immense creativity of women entrepreneurs who do not have a retail presence and offers opportunities for them to be mentored by experts in different fields," said Mohana Nair, President of the Wing.

Kaushika Hemdev, Chairperson, Exhibition Committee, has thanked for support from advisory board Kokilaben Ambani, Urvi Piramal and Bina Modi, and said they are honoured to host Aishwarya as well as guests of honour, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, actor Ronit Roy and singer Sonu Nigam.

This time, the exhibit has included 15 NGOs in its list of participants.

Rajkummar Rao named face of Actimaxx

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has been signed as the brand ambassador of Singapore-based active leisure brand Actimaxx.

The move showcases Actimaxx's endeavour to consolidate its market position in the Indian subcontinent, said a statement.

"Fashion for me is comfort. It is something that makes you feel confident. Actimaxx is one such brand which makes you ‘feel fit', sharp and edgy. We are confident of building the brand as one of the most successful active leisure brand," said the actor.

On the association with Rajkummar, Divya, brand director of Actimaxx, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us. Mr Rao shares the brand's ethos of innovation in execution and the spirit of challenging the conventional." The brand is owned by Actibrands PTE Singapore.

Have taken quite a bit of references from 'The Zoya Factor' book: Sonam

Actress Sonam K. Ahuja, who is playing the lead role in The Zoya Factor, says she has taken quite a bit of reference from Anuja Chauhan's similarly titled novel for her character in the film.

"I have read the book several times and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam told a leading publication on phone from Mumbai on the side-lines of the third edition of "Word to Screen" Market -- an initiative by Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star -- held last week.

With Sonam as the festival champion of the two-day event, ‘Word to Screen' is a platform where the literary world engages directly with the creators of film, TV, and digital content.

The actress, who is currently filming The Zoya Factor along with Sikandar Kher and Dulquer Salmaan, says Chauhan is a part of film's writing and screenplay too.

"Anuja is a part of the writing and screenplay. She is writing the dialogues and it's all her vision," said the actress.

Literature has always been a vital part of the Indian entertainment Industry, Sonam said.

"I think it has been done for many years. In fact, Oscars has a category for adapted films. It should be a category in itself and it should be something that we should be recognizing in India more. I think internationally, people buy books before they are published," said the actress, who wants the classic "Rebecca" to be adapted in a film.

"Word to Screen" platform this year had books in English, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, which were optioned by authors and publishers to directors and production houses.

The MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Recommends List has 36 titles -- 25 fiction and 11 non-fiction titles -- and the Publishers list with 174 titles for optioning.

Talking about the initiative, Sonam said, "I have been associated with 'Word to Screen' since its onset. It has been something that I have been very excited to be part of. I feel the stories of books are amazing and great. Sometimes when a writer is writing just for a book and not just for a film, it is not corrupt."

Mahesh Bhatt excited about 'Jalebi

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love tells a story about how to live in an age of bewilderment.

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films, the film is scheduled to release on 12 October, a statement to a leading publication.

Mahesh Bhatt said, “Jalebi tells you how to live in an age of bewilderment when the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them."

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show Bigg Boss. It also features Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra.

Apurva Asrani takes dig at Kangana's 'hara-kiri'

Film writer-editor Apurva Asrani has, via a cryptic social media post, taken a dig at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for "hijacking a film" and called it the worst form of "hara-kiri".

Asrani, who took to Twitter to take a jibe at Kangana on Saturday, had earlier spoken about how the Queen actress took over the entire filming and the script of Simran, which released in 2017.

"A star hijacking a film and running down the hard work of crew member/s is the worst form of hara-kiri there is. When affected filmmakers cannot control this and instead put on a facade of a 'dignified silence', they allow a monstrous ego to go on a rampage and eventually kill the film," he tweeted.

A user then asked, "But what is the choice?"

"Zero tolerance. From day one. If the actor refuses to abide by the contract, threaten/get legal intervention. I know many directors who have replaced tantrum throwing stars early on. And the studios have supported the courage and conviction of the maker," Asrani tweeted.

The writer then said that "if someone else is directing your film and you are unable to stop him/her, then just quit!"

"Before your self-esteem is eroded. Unless of course you are greedy for a commercial 'hit' and are prepared to sacrifice your team. I think in the current hijacked film the director has bowed out," he added.

As Manikarnika director Krish became busy with another film, Kangana has stepped in to direct the patchwork of her movie, which tells the story of Rani Laxmibai.

The film is currently in news as actor Sonu Sood has walked out of it owing to his professional commitment towards Simmba. However, Kangana hit back at him, claiming he left the movie as he "refused to work under a woman director".

On his part, Sonu has denied this.

Rajkummar Rao is a bit fashion conscious

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is a tad bit fashion conscious, but does not really put in a lot of efforts.

"I am a bit fashion conscious but I do not really put in a lot of efforts. I do not give too much time to dress up... I keep a watch on what I am wearing, but it can't be over the top," Rajkummar told a leading publication.

On the acting front, the 34-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Stree, a horror comedy.

The film, which released on Friday, earned Rs 17.69 crore till Saturday, and is being appreciated widely.

It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, and directed by Amar Kaushik.

Nick, Priyanka enjoy 'magical' getaway

Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enjoyed the Labor Day weekend here at Mammoth Mountain, the singer's favourite getaway.

Labor Day in the US is a public holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September.

"A man and the mountains. Priyanka Chopra," Nick, 25, captioned a photo taken by his fiancee on Instagram on Sunday, as per some media reports.

In the picture, the pop star holds a can of beer as he gazes at the view. His hiking backpack can be seen hung on a tree branch. Meanwhile, Priyanka, 36, shared a vacation snapshot of her own.

"Magical," the actress wrote along with an image of the view from inside their getaway home.

Mammoth Mountain has long been a place for Jonas to escape and unwind, but it appears it is the first time he and Priyanka are there together.

In the past, he has spent Thanksgiving there and created much of his sophomore album, "Last Year Was Complicated" in the ski resort town.

(Source : IANS)

Are Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi dating?

As per some media reports, Nora Fatehi has moved on in her life. The actress is said to be secretly dating Bollywood's handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra. They are said to be spending a lot of quality time with each other. The two met at an event, got along well with each other and since then they have been inseparable. However, it is still unclear if the two are in the initial stage of their relationship or are serious with each other.

Aishwarya shares unseen photos of hubby and daughter

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account to share unseen pictures of her daughter Aaradhya from their Paris trip. It seems that Aishwarya is getting nostalgic about her Paris tour. She has also posted a photo of her hubby Abhishek Bachchan wherein she is seen giving the message of "Girl Power" by marking those words on his hoodie.

Alia Bhatt resumes ‘Brahmastra’ shoot

Alia Bhatt is back to Bulgaria. Going by her latest click, she seems happy and content to resume shooting for the next schedule of the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a click of herself, looking cute in comfy casuals and her hair tied up in a messy bun. She captioned the image as: “And we’re back... Sofia, Bulgaria.”

Arjun Rampal gets badly injured; does an MRI scan

Arjun Rampal had to face an unforeseen emergency right before the release of his next Paltan. The war drama features him in the role of a military official and now, lesser than a week ahead of its release, the actor has suffered a major ligament tear, so much so that, he was required to do an MRI scan recently. Arjun has shared the post of his injury on his social media account.

Karisma’s candid click with the gen next of Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has shared a photo featuring her along with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The stars kids have posed with the superstar and all of them look super gorgeous and pretty.

Tiger Shroff’s killer moves

Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers we have in Bollywood, who comes close to Hrithik Roshan when it comes to dance. The actor has shared a Tik Tok video and the dance moves that he does are a killer one and will make you also want to tap your feet.