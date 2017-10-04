Much has been said and written about the alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, but there was no confirmation of sorts about the couple going around.

The two of them were clicked together going out for long drives, attending parties so on and so forth, however, when asked upfront about their relationship, the both of them denied its very existence.

Well, all we can say is, there is no smoke without fire. This evening one of our TellyChakkar.com reporter was in Yauatcha, a posh and swanky dimsum restaurant in Bandra (a Mumbai suburb) and what caught his eyes there left him hungry for more. Tiger and Disha were enjoying each other's company in one corner of the restaurant.

We love our dimsums, the great seducer - and guess what, Tiger shroff and Disha Patani too love theirs. At least that's what we'd like to think given the fact that they were in a restaurant famous for dimsums.

Our reporter spotted the two canoodling in the last seat of the restaurant, away from all the fanfare and attention. The two of them together looked just like dimsums that liberate us from culinary monogamy permitting us to wander from a crescent of chicken to a bauble of beef to have a crunchy affair and graze away with no commitments whatsoever.

Tiger was seen in a black spandex body hugging t-shirt snugged as a bug in the corner with his muscular arms sprawling behind Disha's slender neck while Disha who looked a dish in her dark purple dress was enjoying the cushy moment tucked up neatly in his partial embrace. Disha cuddled up fractionally to Tiger leaving the rest of the seat empty. It is evident in the picture that the seat could have accommodated two more people.

With the perfect ambience and a cozy setup, the hot duo couldn't have asked for more.

Wonder what'd be in their cards for the rest of the night! Ahem ahem...