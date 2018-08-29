News

Tiger Shroff’s birthday message for idol Michael Jackson is a MUST WATCH

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2018 10:00 PM

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been a great fan of the iconic Michael Jackson. The pop star has left the world, but his memories are still a part of us.

Today was Michael’s birthday, and Tiger couldn’t stop himself from sharing a video of him celebrating it. The actor dedicated a dance performance to his idol.

He captioned the video, ‘Happy birthday to the reason i do what i do’.

We watched it, and the least we can say is that it is magical. We are certain that Michael must be smiling down from heaven.

Take a look at it here!

Didn’t you love Tiger’s performance?

On the acting front, the hunk will soon be seen in Student of the Year 2. Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates.

