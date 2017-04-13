Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
13 Apr 2017 07:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
5 reasons to watch Sethji: Gurdeep Kohli
5 reasons to watch Sethji: Gurdeep Kohli | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Like father like son- Salim and Salman Khan

Like father like son- Salim and Salman Khan

more pics Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Tiger Shroff takes action inspiration from video game

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2017 06:15 PM
13 Apr 2017 06:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is famous for his dance and action moves, says that all his action sequences are inspired from the video game named Mortal Kombat.

"There is a video game called Mortal Kombat. All my action choreography has been inspired from there," said Tiger on Wednesday during the launch of Sony YAY!, a new children's entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Network.

He has been chosen as its brand ambassador.

Justifying his reason for being the brand ambassador of a kids' channel, he said: "I love children, that's why I said yes to be their brand ambassador. I love cartoons. I am a child at heart."

"I used to play a lot of football. I was involved in athletics. I was very active those days and I used to watch cartoons but play very less video games. I used to look up to superheroes."

Speaking about his upcoming film "Munna Michael" with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger said they are left with one song to shoot.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Tiger Shroff, Munna Michael, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mortal Kombat,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top