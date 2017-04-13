Tiger Shroff takes action inspiration from video game

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
Actor Tiger Shroff, who is famous for his dance and action moves, says that all his action sequences are inspired from the video game named Mortal Kombat.
"There is a video game called Mortal Kombat. All my action choreography has been inspired from there," said Tiger on Wednesday during the launch of Sony YAY!, a new children's entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Network.
He has been chosen as its brand ambassador.
Justifying his reason for being the brand ambassador of a kids' channel, he said: "I love children, that's why I said yes to be their brand ambassador. I love cartoons. I am a child at heart."
"I used to play a lot of football. I was involved in athletics. I was very active those days and I used to watch cartoons but play very less video games. I used to look up to superheroes."
Speaking about his upcoming film "Munna Michael" with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger said they are left with one song to shoot.
(Source: IANS)
Add new comment