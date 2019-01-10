News

Tiger Shroff wishes Hrithik Roshan in the best way ever

10 Jan 2019 07:23 PM

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, who is the heartthrob of the nation. The ace actor celebrates his 45th birthday, and B-town celebs are showering him with their wishes and love.

One actor who is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and considers him his idol is none other than Tiger Shroff. The Baagi actor recreated super hit track Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai.

Tiger is seen doing the famous hook step of the song in an all-black outfit. Tiger dishes out some amazing dance steps, and after watching the video, we are keen to watch Tiger and Hrithik dance together.

Along with the video, he shared a heartwarming message for his idol and thanked him for being an inspiration to him. Tiger wrote, ‘Blessed to be working with my inspiration thank you for being born and giving direction and inspiration to so many of us! #happybirthday @hrithikroshan.’

A host of other B-town celebs such as Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Goldi Behli, Farah Khan, and Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan took to social media to wish the actor.

