News

Tiger will always have soft corner in my heart: Kriti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 May 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI : Actress Kriti Sanon, who completed her five-year-journey in Bollywood on Friday, says her first co-star Tiger Shroff will always have a super soft corner in her heart. Kriti made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the romantic thriller "Heropanti" alongside Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with the film.

"I saw his hard work, his discipline and passion and I knew he is going to blow people's minds away. You'll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tigy! Tiger Shroff, I feel so happy seeing you fly higher and higher (literally too)," Kriti tweeted.

The 28-year-old actress wished Tiger for the five-year anniversary. "Time for 'Heropanti 2'," she added. The film revolves around a girl Renu, who elopes with her lover.

Her father, Chowdhary, kidnaps Bablu who knows Renu's whereabouts, along with two of his friends.

But Bablu falls in love with Dimpy, Chaudhary's younger daughter. Kriti is currently shooting for "Panipat" and Tiger will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan.

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags > Actress Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Heropanti, 28-year-old actress, Heropanti 2, Hrithik Roshan, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 May 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Women have a society of their own that's conservative in ts own way - Sarita Joshi
Women have a society of their own that's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 May 2019 08:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Aneru Vajani shares top 5 shopping and make-up hacks
Aneru Vajani shares top 5 shopping and make-up... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan

past seven days