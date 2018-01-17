Home > Movie News > Movie News
'Tiger Zinda Hai' gave us amazing memories: Katrina Kaif

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 04:25 PM
17 Jan 2018 04:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Katrina Kaif, who reunited on-screen with Salman Khan after five years for "Tiger Zinda Hai" -- which has turned out to be the actors' highest ever grosser -- says the film gave the entire team memories to cherish.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Tiger Zinda Hai" crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

Talking about it, Katrina said in a statement: "'Tiger Zinda Hai' has given all of us so many amazing memories to cherish. From it being Salman's biggest hit, Ali's biggest film, to it also becoming my highest ever grosser - we are extremely happy as a team that the film has done so well."

In the movie, Katrina played super-spy Zoya, a role for which she trained in mixed martial arts and pulled off some daring stunts.

"The entire team had pushed themselves to make a quality film that entertains audiences and gives them a product that they have never seen before. I'm glad the film is getting incredible love from audiences that it totally deserves," she added.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood, movie, Ali Abbas Zafar,

